BCC embarks on Customer Satisfaction Survey

Business Writer

THE Bulawayo City Council is conducting a Customer Satisfaction Survey for its services during the 2024 Municipal second quarter.

The survey will be held from Tuesday, 11 June 2024 to Friday, 28 June.

In a notice, the council stated that “The purpose of the survey is to gain insight and understanding of how clients feel about the Speed, Quality, frequency, and standard of the services provided.

“It is also to obtain customer feedback that can be used to improve the overall customer experience in the future.”

The survey will ask residents about quality of various services they receive from the council, including potable water supply, sewerage services, street lighting, monthly bills, and others.

The council also aims to assess how residents rate the quality of services offered in various banking halls (revenue offices) including which online payment platforms they use.