BCC engages Swedish partner for Ngozi Mine recycling project

Ashely Phiri, [email protected]

Bulawayo City Council has unveiled plans to partner a Swedish company in recycling the waste at Ngozi Mine dumpsite to produce high-value plastic products, with council expected to finalise the deal today.

Bulawayo mayor, Councillor David Coltart, did not disclose the finer details of the deal yesterday, saying they were meeting the Swedish investor to iron out the proposal.

Ngozi Mine is Bulawayo’s biggest dumpsite, and recycling of waste has increasingly become a viable business worldwide.

“We haven’t finalised anything, but we’re having a meeting tomorrow with a Swedish company to discuss the transformation of the area near Ngozi Mine,” he said.

“We want to value-add trash, particularly plastic to re-use. For example, as aggregate for concrete as well as manufacturing water drums and the like.”

Cllr Coltart was speaking while receiving a donation of bins from Altcom Private Limited, a local company, which was making a second donation within a year. The council received 20 litter bins from the firm.

The mayor also said the city needs to address its perennial water problems to attract investment. Bulawayo is facing an acute water shortage, although not affecting industry. Industrialists have said the city’s water woes have affected the investment perception of the second-largest city in the country.

To permanently address the city’s water woes, the Government is prioritising the construction of Lake Gwayi-Shangani, which will provide a permanent solution to the Bulawayo water crisis, which has seen the council implementing a 120-hour weekly water shedding schedule.

Cllr Coltart said Bulawayo’s progress will be negatively affected unless challenges such as water supply, cleanliness and law and order are addressed.

“The clean-up campaign for the city is designed to go beyond the physical cleanliness, at its core the campaign is designed to attract investment in the city,” he said.

“If we are to attract investment into the city and restore the city’s status, we need to do the following. We need to guarantee water because without water no one is going to want to invest in our city.

“Secondly, we should ensure a healthy environment, thirdly we need to establish law and order to enable smooth co-operation between the formal and informal sectors,” said Cllr Coltart.

“If you don’t have those for a strong foundation we cannot present our city as a place where investment is going to be fruitful.

“No potential investor will want to invest in a city without water and chaos on the streets.”

He welcomed Altcom Private Limited’s donation of bins saying already many competing service delivery issues need to be handled and the council cannot do it alone.

Cllr Coltart said the council is owed over US$51 million by ratepayers affecting service delivery.

“We cannot do this on our own as a city council, we need the support of the corporate sector because we are owed a lot of money by ratepayers, US$51 million to be exact,” he said.

“In this drought year where priority is putting food on the table, it is very difficult to look to residents for revenue and that is where our relationship with the business community comes in handy. We see it as a partnership and are deeply grateful for that,” said Cllr Coltart.

He said he hoped that the donation would inspire other companies to do the same, adding that as part of the council’s efforts to keep the city clean, the local authority encourages business players to adopt streets, that they will keep clean.

Altcom Private Limited director, Mr Tafadzwa Moyo, said a clean environment is good for business while encouraging other organisations to follow suit.

“At Altcom we realise our responsibility to keep a clean environment, it is a testament to our commitment to this cause,” he said.

“We believe that a clean city is not only a reflection of our pride, but also essential for the well-being of our citizens. Protecting the environment today ensures that we leave an inheritance for future generations.

“We want to appreciate the leadership of the city, particularly His Worship, David Coltart. Your co-operation with the business community is a shining example of what can be achieved through collaboration,” Mr Moyo said.