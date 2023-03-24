BCC ENGAGES TOP 100 CLIENTS

Senior Business Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council is today hosting a consultative meeting with its top 100 corporate clients who have maintained good bill payment records with the local authority.

The engagement is at the Small City Hall.

“The City of Bulawayo will be conducting a consultative meeting, where we interact with the objective of strengthening our relationship and to update you on council operations.

” This Stakeholder Breakfast meeting is targeting the top 100 Corporate Clients who have maintained good bill payment records with the City and also commemorate The World Water Day,” Communications Manager, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said.