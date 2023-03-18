BCC explains unpredictable water shedding

BCC explains unpredictable water shedding Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, Chronicle Reporter

NOWADAYS in Bulawayo suburbs may go for weeks without running tap water or sometimes they suddenly get it for a few hours.

 No one knows when, where, and for how long they may get tap water. The reason according to the Bulawayo City Council is prolonged power cuts at pumping stations.

The local authority issued a statement on 18 March saying electricity is available an average of eight hours, instead of 24. BCC says it is engaging Zesa for a way forward. Below is the full statement by the council:

 
More to follow…

 

