BCC identifies flooding hotspots: Urges teachers to release pupils early when it rains

Children cross a stream in Mahatshula North suburb yesterday. The Fire Brigade has identified nine waterways that pose a risk to schoolchildren crossing them

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

WITH schools set to reopen next Tuesday for the 2025 first term, the Bulawayo Fire Brigade has raised alarm over several rivers and streams that pose significant risks to schoolchildren crossing to and from school during this rainy season.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecasted normal to above-normal rainfall, with intensifying rains expected between this month and March. Past incidents have seen the Fire Brigade rescuing children stranded or worse, drowning while attempting to cross flooded rivers and streams.

To prevent tragedies, Bulawayo chief fire officer Mr Mhlangano Moyo said they have identified nine high-risk waterways where parents and guardians should ensure their children take extra precautions during this rainy season.

“Phekiwe River, which separates Emganwini, Nketa and Nkulumane 12 suburbs and stretches to Rangemore, is one of the most dangerous streams. It has posed significant challenges for the Fire Brigade during past rainy seasons,” said Mr Moyo.

Rangemore, a rapidly growing suburb, faces a shortage of schools, forcing parents to enrol their children in nearby areas such as Nketa and Nkulumane. Children are therefore forced to cross the Phekiwe River, increasing their risk when its flooded.

“Khami River just after Solusi turn off (along the Bulawayo-Solusi Road) has also claimed the lives of children staying at the plots around the area. Ngwenya Ponds between Pumula South and Pelandaba West suburbs is also another problematic stream when it rains in the area and parents should assist their children to cross it,” said Mr Moyo.

He said residents, especially school children, should also avoid crossing a stream in Pumula South suburb near the Roman Catholic Church and another one in the Mthunzini suburb when flooded.

“In Entumbane suburb between the C section and the Entumbane B area, there is another stream where the Fire Brigade has been called on numerous occasions to assist stranded residents, especially schoolchildren when the area receives significant rainfall,” he said.

In the eastern areas, the Mahatshula North stream has also been cited as a dangerous waterway for kids crossing to Queenspark East and Woodville on their way to and from school well as Trenance Stream near Harrisvale suburb.

“Mazayi River, which is one of the longest rivers that meanders across the city is another under estimated water body but extremely dangerous as it has claimed lives in the past.

“Last year Sakhile stream that separates Nketa and Nkulumane 9 suburbs claimed the life of a Grade Four pupil and we advise parents to be vigilant when that area receives rains,”said Mr Moyo.

He urged parents to pick up their children from school during the rainy season to avoid cases of children taking risks by crossing flooded rivers or streams.

“Teachers and school authorities should also release children early when it is raining,” said Mr Moyo.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo’s Civil Protection Unit (CPU) in collaboration with several civic society groups is conducting awareness campaigns aimed at educating residents on flood safety.

The initiative, which involves key partners such as the World Food Programme, Ministry of Health and Child Care, Africa Ahead, Danish Church Aid (DCA) and Bulawayo Fire and Ambulance Services, is meant to empower communities with information to mitigate the risks associated with flooding.

The residents are urged to avoid crossing flooded streams or rivers and driving through submerged bridges.

It is also important for residents to ensure a perimeter wall has a weep hole to provide an outlet for water to drain and avoid flooding.