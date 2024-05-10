BCC in a fix, struggling to enforce by-laws on its dilapidated properties

Business Writer

BULAWAYO City Council is faced with a difficult task of enforcing by-laws on run-down buildings owned by private individuals while also managing the maintenance of deteriorated buildings under its ownership.

The council is authorized under Sections 48 and 49 of the Model Buildings By-Laws, 1977, as well as Section 214 of the Bulawayo (Buildings, roads and Streets) By-Laws 1971, to address unsafe and unsightly buildings and faulty sewerage systems by charging the property owner for the necessary actions to safeguard public safety.

Out of 161 identified buildings in the CBD, 17 have complied, 61 partially complied, four faced legal action, and 79 have made no effort to address structural issues, resulting in penalties being imposed on non-compliant properties.

Penalties range from US$500 for buildings without plans and US$250 for building penalties (with plans) and dilapidated buildings

The council in its latest report acknowledges that certain buildings in the city center were deteriorating, some abandoned or in a state of disrepair, necessitating action to mitigate risks to the public, though resource constraints have hindered the effective implementation of these measures.

Reads part of the report, “Buildings in the city centre were in a poor state and some were considered abandoned, dilapidated or derelict were identified. Council had latitude in terms of statutory provisions to carry out such operations to remove the offending danger/ nuisance to the public at the cost of the landlord.

“This avenue had not been effectively pursued in the city in view of lack of specific resources that were required to undertake this costly work that is clearing the sites and effecting demolitions and making good the site.”

Chamber Secretary Mrs Sikhangele Zhou highlighted the challenges faced by the council in addressing dilapidated buildings, citing the council’s own struggles with maintenance, particularly with buildings such as Sidojiwe and Burombo Flats, due to limited resources available for refurbishment efforts

“It was a challenge to effect these as Council’s own buildings were also dilapidated. Residents always complained about flats such as Sidojiwe and Burombo Flats. Council did not afford to revamp dilapidated buildings as it was already struggling to refurbish its own premises (buildings and halls),” she said.