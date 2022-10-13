BCC in drive to prevent importation of polio

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council will from October 27 embark on an oral polio vaccine campaign for children aged between zero and five years.

The campaign seeks to prevent the risk of Polio importation into Zimbabwe as cases have been recorded in neighbouring countries.

Acting town clerk Mrs Sikhangezile Zhou said vaccines will be given at all municipal clinics, central hospitals, private surgeries, Mater Dei Hospital, primary schools, creches, churches and outreach points which include house to house campaigns.

“The vaccine will be given from October 27 to 30 and then the second round will be from December 1 to 4,” said Mrs Zhou.

Zimbabwe has been polio-free since 1989 but the country is now at risk of infection as cases have been recorded in Mozambique and Malawi.