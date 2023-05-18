BCC in polio vaccine drive

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The Bulawayo City Councill will be conducting the third round of the National Oral Polio Vaccination drive next week targeting children from the ages of zero to 59 months.

The third round of the vaccination drive will be between May 23 and 26.

In a notice on the BCC Twitter page, the local authority encourages parents and guardians to vaccinate their children.

The City of Bulawayo will be conducting the third round of the National Oral Polio Vaccination in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Childcare and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and partners. All children from 0 – 59 months should receive the vaccine. Get your child vaccinated for extra protection against polio,” read the Tweet.

According to the video, the vaccines will be given at all Municipal Clinics, Central Hospitals, Mater Dei Hospital, Private Surgeries offering vaccination, creches, primary schools, market places, churches, bus termini, outreach points including house to house.