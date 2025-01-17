BCC intensifies crackdown on contaminated food sales

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has intensified its operation against formal and informal businesses selling contaminated food in a bid to safeguard public health.

Since December, the local authority has seized 49 types of foodstuffs, including meat products such as sausages, beef, chicken, and polony, dairy and sweets, fresh produce, and prepared foods like boiled eggs, potato salad, and rice.

These confiscated items were destroyed in line with BCC’s food inspection guidelines.

Dr Edwin Mzingwane, BCC director of health services, emphasised that the city’s health inspectorate is conducting regular inspections to ensure businesses comply with public health by-laws.

This crackdown aims to protect residents from the risks associated with consuming contaminated food.

“Our health inspectors follow daily, weekly, and monthly schedules when executing their duties, and all inspections are documented.

“The frequency of inspections depends on the type of business,” he said.

“For example, butcheries are inspected more regularly because meat is a high-risk product that comes in and out frequently. Any foodstuffs deemed unfit for human consumption, particularly meat, are destroyed as they may carry diseases harmful to residents.”

Ward 1 Councillor, Josiah Mutangi, revealed that his office received over 20 complaints last year from residents who suffered diarrhoeal and skin diseases after consuming street food, particularly meat and fish.

“Despite BCC’s efforts to flush out contaminated food, vendors continue to flood the streets of Bulawayo, selling anything from beef and fish to chicken feet and fresh produce,” he said.

Clr Mutangi said affordability drives many residents to buy from street vendors, as prices are significantly lower than in supermarkets.

“Where a packet of chicken costs US$2 in supermarkets, it is sold for US$1 in the streets. However, this comes with risks, as we’ve seen cases of illnesses linked to contaminated food,” he said.

Clr Mutangi also claimed that some established retailers are colluding with street vendors to offload expired or near-expired foodstuffs, which are then sold at reduced prices.

“The retailer gets rid of foodstuffs such as fresh milk, margarine or ice cream that has either expired or are about to expire, which is why those products are much cheaper in the streets compared to prices in supermarkets,” he said

A Bulawayo medical practitioner, Dr Nonhlanhla Ndiweni, said food contamination is caused by factors such as poor handling, environmental contamination, and cross-contamination.

“Food can become contaminated if it is not cooked to the appropriate temperature or handled with clean utensils.

“Cross-contamination, such as bacteria from raw meat coming into contact with other foods, is a common issue,” she explained.

Dr Ndiweni warned that the consequences of consuming contaminated food range from mild symptoms like nausea and diarrhoea to severe conditions such as kidney failure or even death. Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable.

Chicken feet vendor, Mrs Buhle Ngozo, who operates at the Sixth Avenue informal commuter omnibus rank, said load shedding is affecting her business.

“To keep the chicken feet fresh, I must store them in a refrigerator. However, long hours of load shedding make this difficult, so I’ve reduced the quantities I buy from chicken farmers in Umguza,” she said.

Mrs Ngozo sells a packet of chicken feet for US$1 and noted that many residents prefer street vendors due to affordability.

“I sell a packet of chicken feet for US$1, but I have scaled down on the number of packets I buy from chicken farmers around Umguza because of load shedding. I can’t risk buying the chicken feet in large quantities and they all rot because of lack of electricity,” she said.

BCC is also on high alert following reports of food poisoning in South Africa, where children died after consuming expired food sold at tuck shops.

“Given that many food products sold in Bulawayo are imported from South Africa, we are closely monitoring the situation to prevent similar incidents here,” the council noted in its latest minutes.

A resident from Iminyela suburb, identified only as Mike, said street vendors remain a popular option for many due to the flexibility in negotiating prices.

“Times are hard, and residents have no choice but to buy beef, chicken, and fish sold in the streets. You can negotiate prices with vendors, unlike in shops,” he said.