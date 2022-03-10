BCC introduces 48-hour water shedding

Lumbidzani Dima, Chronicle Reporter

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has introduced a 48-hour water shedding programme that is affecting many suburbs as it undertakes repairs at Ncema Water Treatment Works.

The water shedding programme comes at a time when one of the city’s major supply dams, Umzingwane dam is on the verge of being decommissioned.

In a notice, the Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said suburbs supplied by Tuli Hill, 6J and Rifle Range reservoirs will be affected by the water shedding until Ncema Water Treatment Works repairs are concluded.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that while repairs are being conducted at Ncema Water Treatment Works, areas supplied by the Tuli Hill, 6J, and Rifle Range reservoirs will be under a 48-hour water shedding programme,” reads the notice.

Affected areas include Lochview, Sunninghill, Marlands, Glencoe, Riverside, Manningdale, Willsgrove, Buenasvista, Douglasdale, Fortunes gate, Selbourne Park, Matsheumhlophe, Barbourfields, Mzilikazi, Nguboyenja, Makokoba, Harrisvale, Trenance, Richmond, Sauerstown, Hillside, South riding, Four winds, Morningside, Barham Green, Greenhill, Mqabuko heights, Esigodini, Lookout Masuku Barracks, Parklands, Khumalo, Queenspark, Suburbs, Mahatshula, Woodville, Kingsdale and Killarney.

Mr Austine Sibanda from Barbourfields yesterday told Chronicle that there has been no water in the suburb for four days.

“Four days without water is no joke, especially without being given any notice that there won’t be water for such a period. What we had been informed was that council was going to introduce a 20-hour water shedding programme and not the 96-hour shedding that we are now being subjected to.

This is just unfair especially when other suburbs have never been affected by water shedding this year. It’s more like we are a cursed suburb,” he said.

Mr Sibanda appealed to the local authority to give accurate information regarding the water shedding programmes so that residents can take measures to mitigate the impact.

Ms Sithandazile Ncube of Fourwinds said supplies were restored yesterday after five days without the precious liquid. “The last five days have been the most difficult because water is everything as it has no substitute.

You cannot do your washing, you have to be cautious when cooking and even drinking or cleaning. When you have little water in the house you are forced to limit the amount you use even when it comes to flushing the toilet,” she said.

The council had before introducing this city-wide water shedding programme, enforced a temporary 20-hour water shedding programme for Gwabalanda, Magwegwe West and Magwegwe North suburbs.

The local authority said it is failing to cope with the consumption levels in the three suburbs. The water situation is expected to worsen after the decommissioning of Umzingwane dam.

According to the latest council report, the water levels at Umzingwane dam are very low as the catchment area has not received much rain this season.

In an interview, BCC public relations officer Bongiwe Ngwenya said council had projected Umzingwane dam to be decommissioned by last Sunday.

She said a dam is decommissioned when the water level is below the intake pump. The long-term solution to Bulawayo city’s water woes is the pumping of water from Lake Gwayi-Shangani expected to start end of this year.

