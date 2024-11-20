BCC moots cultural centre at Inxwala site

Inxwala grounds at the corner of Masotsha Avenue and Joshua Mqabuko street in Bulawayo

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has unveiled plans to transform the historically significant Inxwala Grounds, located at Masotsha Avenue and Joshua Nkomo Street Extension in Northend suburb, into a cultural centre.

This initiative is expected to boost heritage tourism and cement Bulawayo’s reputation as a cultural and historical hub.

The proposed project aligns with the city’s 15-year masterplan, which will soon be presented for public exhibition in accordance with Section 15 of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act, Chapter 29:12, as read with Section 8 of the Regional Town and Country Planning (Master and Local Plans) Regulations of 1977.

BCC spokesperson, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu, confirmed the development, dismissing earlier reports that the site might be used for a shopping mall.

“The City of Bulawayo has no intention of turning the area into a shopping mall. The proposal is to have a cultural centre developed and engagements have been done in that direction,” she said.

The Inxwala Grounds hold immense spiritual and historical importance, having been preserved since 1893 when the Ndebele State fell to colonial forces. After the destruction of KoBulawayo, King Lobengula fled north, eventually settling in Zambia.

Over the years, the site has remained untouched by residential, commercial, or industrial developments, maintaining its sanctity as a place of historical and spiritual significance. Although debates have emerged about its zoning, there is a consensus that the land should be reserved for cultural purposes.

The late historian, Mr Pathisa Nyathi, once described the Inxwala ceremonies as deeply spiritual, with private rituals known only to select individuals. Writing in the Chronicle in June 2021, Mr Nyathi highlighted that the ceremonies were multifaceted, encompassing spiritual, political, social, economic and historical dimensions.

He stated that the Inxwala ceremony symbolised the regeneration and revival of the state, embodied by the King. It included thanksgiving rituals and emphasised the King’s central role in society.

The Inxwala had a component that had to do with the consumption of the first fruits.

Mr Nyathi wrote that the King was the first person to partake of the first fruits. The cultural practice was used to express the importance and unassailable person of the King and a cultural thanksgiving practice to the ancestors and God who provided bountiful harvests.

“There were other roles played by Inxwala ceremony. It had spiritual, economic, political, social and historical dimensions all rolled into one. Paramount in the ceremony was the regeneration, revival, rejuvenation of the State and nation as represented by and symbolised through the person of King,” wrote Mr Nyathi.

Mthwakazi kaMzilikazi Cultural Association (MMCA) chairperson, Mr Sipho Gama, said the developmental idea was welcome but wide consultations need to be done first before implementation of the idea.

“It’s a good idea, but we expect the council to consult everyone such as izinduna and culture groupings, among other key stakeholders. A comprehensive approach will produce something unique,” he said.

“Bulawayo is a historical city and knowing history is helpful for one to know where they come from, making going ahead a positive reality.”

MMCA is a cultural organisation based in KoBulawayo whose mandate is to revive and preserve Mthwakazi cultural norms and values.

In 2021, President Mnangagwa launched the Heritage Corridor initiative in Bulawayo, visiting the Inxwala Grounds, the Hanging Tree, the Joshua Nkomo Statue, St Mary’s Cathedral Minor Basilica and the Joshua Nkomo Museum.

In June this year, St Mary’s Cathedral and the Hanging Tree were declared national monuments.

The Hanging Tree, a powerful symbol of Zimbabwe’s colonial past, serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made during the liberation struggle.

Its recognition as a national monument underscores the importance of preserving this history for future generations.

The National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ) has expressed plans to develop such sites into vibrant cultural hubs featuring guided tours, exhibitions and interactive installations.

“This initiative is seen as a catalyst for both local and international tourism, contributing to the Government’s vision of Zimbabwe as a premier destination for cultural and historical exploration.