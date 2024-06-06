BCC mourn pioneer of Operation Florian Dave Barker Read

Online Reporter

BULAWAYO City Council has mourned the death of one of the pioneers of Operation Florian Mr Dave Barker Read who died last week on Thursday in his home country the United Kingdom.

Operation Florian is a United Kingdom based organisation which has helped in training of fire fighters in Bulawayo while also equipping them with equipment.

Mr Barker has been part of Operation Florian since 2014 and last visited Bulawayo in March this year. He attended a football match between Highlanders and Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields stadium with a contingent from Operation Florian.

In a statement, Bulawayo Mayor councillor David Coltart said the council learnt with sadness the death of Mr Barker who had been part of Operation Florian for 10 years.

“The City of Bulawayo first interacted with Mr Barker in March 2014 where he was part of the first Operation Florian delegation to Bulawayo. He has joined the Operation Florian team for the past eight missions as a trainer delivering Road Traffic Collision and Breathing Apparatus Courses. He has trained over 1500 officers in Zimbabwe from 2014 until March 2024 which, unfortunately, was his last mission to Bulawayo,” said Cllr Coltart.

He said Mr Barker will be remembered for his dedication, humble approach and professionalism as well as being an avid sport fan.

“Our sincere condolences to his family, friends, Chairman, and the entire Operation Florian Team,” he said.