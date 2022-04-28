BCC mourns Clive Chigubhu

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has joined the rest of the creative community in mourning the death of late comedian Clive Chigubhu.

In a condolence message, Mayor Solomon Mguni said the death of the comedian has left Bulawayo bereft of a special comic talent.

“His Worship Solomon Mguni, the Mayor, Alderman, Councillors, Town Clerk, Mr C Dube, Heads of Council Department and Staff of the City of Bulawayo have learnt with sadness of the passing on of comedian Clive Chigubhu.

“Our greatest sympathy goes to the Chigubhu family, the arts industry, Bulawayo, and the nation at large. We mourn and celebrate the life of the talented and illustrious son of the City of Kings.

“The City is bereft of the talent lost, especially in the comedy industry. Chigubhu, also known for his catchphrase ‘Ye Ye’ will be sorely missed. The city’s creative arts is poor without him,” read the condolence message.

The burial of the late Clive Chigubhu is tentatively slated for Saturday.

