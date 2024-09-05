BCC on combating congestion

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) and Tendy-Three Investments (TTI) are taking action to address traffic issues, lawlessness and chaos on the city’s roads.

BCC is expanding paid parking spaces across the city, focusing on problematic areas like Sixth Avenue Extension and Herbert Chitepo Street, where kombi crews have turned the roads into mini-ranks, causing congestion and danger by driving on the wrong side of the road during police raids.

BCC is also hiring more municipal police and engaging the Zimbabwe Republic Police to enforce city by-laws.

TTI is working to operate the parking system, which generates revenue for the council and has shown positive results in reducing congestion and improving parking management.

To enhance traffic control and security, the council and TTI are installing CCTV cameras throughout the city centre to manage parking, surveillance to and curb crime.

Bulawayo mayor, Councillor David Coltart, outlined the measures being implemented to restore order and ensure the safety of both motorists and the general public.

“We are hiring more municipal police and engaging the Zimbabwe Republic Police to enforce city by-laws. Additionally, we are expanding the areas where TTI operates and our roads department will be repainting the bays along Sixth Avenue,” he said.

“These actions are designed to end the illegal operations on Herbert Chitepo Street and Sixth Avenue and to ensure that commuter omnibuses return to the Egodini terminus.”

TTI was awarded a tender by BCC in 2020 through a build, operate and transfer (BOT) arrangement, under which the local authority receives 30 percent of every dollar generated from the parking system.

The initiative has already shown positive results in improving parking management and reducing congestion in the city.

Council is reconstructing key intersections like Robert Mugabe and Eighth Avenue as “turn left only” roads, to address congestion and reduce accidents.

It’s also rehabilitating damaged roads, filling potholes and trimming street trees to improve the functionality and appearance of the city.

Some roads currently undergoing rehabilitation include sections of Herbert Chitepo Street, Third Avenue and Lobengula Street.

The local authority also recently completed the refurbishment of Josiah Tongogara Street between First Avenue and Second Avenue.

Clr Coltart said these comprehensive measures demonstrate his council’s commitment to creating a more orderly and efficient urban environment, ensuring Bulawayo continues to grow as a modern and vibrant city.