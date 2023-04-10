BCC, Polokwane Municipality to strengthen ties during ZITF

Senior Business Reporter

BULAWAYO City Council has upped preparations for its participation at this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and has this year invited South Africa’s Polokwane Municipality.

The local authority will be exhibiting under the theme “Local Innovations in a Global Economy”.

The ZITF runs from 25 to 29 April under the theme “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness”.

Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said council has this year invited its twin city, Polokwane to join it at the ZITF as it works on strengthening their relationship for the benefit of the two cities.

He said the two municipalities were working on operationalisation of the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two cities.

BCC and Polokwane Municipality signed a MoU in October 2012.

“The City of Bulawayo has invited Polokwane Municipality to participate at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2023 which will be held from Tuesday, 25 April 2023 to Saturday, 29 April 2023. This year’s Trade Fair is being held under the theme ‘Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness’ and the City of Bulawayo will be showcasing under the theme ‘Local Innovations in a Global Economy,’” said Mr Dube.

He said Bulawayo and Polokwane have been working to strengthen their twinning relationship in order to benefit residents of the two cities.

“The visit by Polokwane municipality officials during the ZITF will also present an opportunity to develop an action plan to escalate the relationship,” said Mr Dube.

Under the MoU, priority project areas for collaboration include promotion of tourism and cultural relations within the territories of the two municipalities, promotion of agro and other industrial processing industries, the promotion of commerce, trade and investment and exchange of information on organisation of municipal structures and administration for improved service delivery.

Polokwane has since indicated that it will send a delegation composed of representatives drawn from the Portfolio Committee for Local Economic Development, Land Use and Spatial Planning as well as Economic Development, Investment Promotion and Tourism.

Senegal President, Macky Sall is set to officially open this year’s ZITF.