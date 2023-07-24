BCC prepares for 2024 budget

Online Business Reporter

BULAWAYO City Council is set to hold its 2023 budget performance review engagement with residents and stakeholders in preparation for next year’s budget.

The first meeting is scheduled for this Thursday at the Large City Hall, Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube has said.

“The City of Bulawayo will be conducting the 2023 Budget Performance Review Meeting on Thursday, 27th July 2023 at the Large City Hall from 11:00 hours to 13:00 hours.

“The aim of the meeting is to present the City’s 2023 Budget Performance Review for the half year to June 2023 and obtain stakeholders’ input towards the 2024 budget,” he said in a public notice.

In November last year, the local authority unveiled a US$157,99 million revenue budget and proposed to set aside US$106 million to fund key infrastructural development projects that include the construction of classroom blocks, clinics, servicing of stands and construction of roads among others.