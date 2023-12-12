BCC raises red flag over Egodini vending stalls fraudsters

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has raised a red flag over fraudsters who are reportedly swindling vendors purporting to be responsible for the allocation of vending bays at Egodini Mall ahead of its reopening on Friday.

Terracotta Trading Private Limited (TTPL), a South African-based contractor, is responsible for the development of the Egodini project.

The redevelopment of Egodini is done in phases and Phase One includes the construction of the taxi rank, trader’s stalls, public ablutions, workshop, filling station, and storage facilities.

So far, the contractor is working on the taxi rank, stalls for vendors, and toilets which are expected to be part of the works to be commissioned.

TTPL director Mr Thulani Moyo told our sister publication Sunday News that Phase One would have 1 100 informal trader stalls and 110 taxi rank bays with a handling capacity of over 30 000 public transport users per day and the associated social amenities.

He said 400 informal traders are expected to move into the site starting this Friday.

Ahead of the reopening, BCC Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube on Tuesday said the local authority learnt that some individuals were illegally registering informal traders claiming to be responsible for designating vending bays.

“It has come to the attention of the City of Bulawayo that there are individuals purporting to be responsible for the allocation process of Egodini Mall vending bays and are distributing forms to members of the public. Please be advised that this is unauthorised and not known to the City of Bulawayo,” said Mr Dube.

He said the allocation of the informal trading bays at Egodini and in any other designated informal trading space in the city is the sole responsibility of the city council.

Dube said no political involvement and interference is involved in the process as it is purely administrative.

He said those who were removed from Egodini will be prioritised in the allocation of the vending bays.

“Members of the public are advised that allocation of informal trading bays will be in the following preference; informal traders who were relocated from Egodini and are on council’s registry and informal traders who are on council’s waiting list. Anyone outside these categories will not be considered,” he said.

Mr Dube expressed gratitude for the residence’s patience during the stalled redevelopment of phase one of Egodini project.

Egodini project has stalled for years with the developer providing varying timelines for the completion of the project, however failing to meet the stated dates. The delays have been blamed for transport congestion in the city centre and chaos caused by illegal vendors.

-@nqotshili