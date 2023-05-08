BCC raises US$8,4 million revenue from building plans

Nqobile Bhebhe, Online Reporter

BULAWAYO City Council generated US$8,4 million in revenue from approved building plans in March.

The submitted building plans were for commercial and residential development purposes.

Ward 26 had the greatest number of approved plans with 20.

A total of 237 building plans with a value of US$13 957 809 were submitted in March, however only 156 building plans were approved, representing a decrease of 10,57 percent compared to February.

“A total of 156 building plans with a value of US$8 451 364 were approved in March 2023, constituting a decrease of 28,76 percent compared to the previous month’s figure.

“A total of 237 building plans with a value of US$13 957 809 were submitted in March 2023, a decrease of 10,57 percent compared to the February 2023 figure,” the director of housing and community services Mr Dictor Khumalo is quoted saying in the latest council monthly report.