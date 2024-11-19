BCC resolute on impounding improperly parked vehicles

Some of the impounded vehicles at the BCC holding facility along Khami Road in Bulawayo.

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

DESPITE public backlash, Bulawayo City Council (BCC) remains steadfast in its decision to tow away illegally parked vehicles. Last week, 36 cars were impounded in a series of midnight operations across four western areas. The council will continue to enforce city by-laws without issuing prior warnings, leaving motorists to face hefty fines.

In midnight operations last week, eight vehicles were impounded in Nketa 6, while seven cars were towed away in Nketa 9. In Pumula East and Njube suburbs, 12 vehicles and nine cars were impounded, respectively.

“Storage

fees for the impounded vehicles are as follows: Small vehicles with a capacity of seven passengers or less pay US$100. Medium vehicles with a capacity of eight passengers or more are fined US$150, while owners of heavy vehicles and buses are expected to pay US$240. The storage fees are charged per day,” said BCC corporate communications manager, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu.

The vehicles were and will continue to be, impounded for violating a city by-law regarding the improper parking of vehicles.

“The exercise is conducted under the City of Bulawayo clamping and tow-away by-law SI 220 of 2023, section 19, subsection 1, which states that ‘Parking of a motor vehicle is allowed on any parking place or on any land or premises under the control of the council, which has been set aside for the use of any specific persons at specific times,’” explained Mrs Mpofu.

Vehicles that are not collected after 30 days will be auctioned off.

“SI 220 of 2023 paragraph five item one states that ‘Council shall publish in any newspapers circulating within the council area a list of vehicles immobilised and advice the owners to claim the vehicles within a period of thirty days.’ Item two then states that ‘Council shall sell by public auction any vehicle that remains unclaimed thirty days (30) after a notice has been published,’” she said.