BCC suspends 20-hour water shedding programme

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The Bulawayo City Council says it has suspended the 20-hour water shedding programme for areas serviced by the Magwegwe Reservoir and advised households in high and low-density suburbs to use 450 litres and 650 litres a day.

In a notice, Bulawayo town clerk Mr Christopher Dube urged residents to continue conserving water.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public on the suspension of the 20-hour weekly water shedding programme for Magwegwe West, Magwegwe North and Gwabalanda suburbs that was introduced on the 27th of February 2022 as a result of high demand. The efforts that were carried out to improve pressure have brought about positive results. Residents are advised to continue conserving water and consume within their water rationing limits,” said Mr Dube.

In low density areas, Mr Dube said residents must cap their daily water usage to 650l, while in the high density it’s 450l, while flats with individual metres it’s 400l. – @bonganinkunzi