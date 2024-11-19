BCC to appoint independent regulator for city parking issues

Peter Matika, [email protected]

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has proposed the introduction of an independent supervisory body to monitor and investigate reports and complaints related to the city’s contracted parking management company, Tendy Three Investments (TTI). The decision follows a series of complaints about abuse, misconduct and intimidation by TTI traffic enforcers.

Last month, BCC launched an investigation into an alleged misconduct case involving TTI traffic enforcers who reportedly clamped the vehicle of a motorist feeling faint. The motorist, a diabetes patient, had temporarily stopped in a no-parking zone along Samuel Parirenyatwa Street due to dizziness and fear of causing an accident. This incident sparked significant public outcry, with calls for the revocation of TTI’s contract and a prompt response from Bulawayo mayor, Councillor David Coltart, who condemned the enforcers’ behaviour as unacceptable.

Other complaints include TTI traffic enforcers clamping vehicles of elderly people in the CBD and those of individuals seeking medical attention from clinics and pharmacies.

BCC contracted TTI in 2022 to manage the city’s parking system under a US$2 million public-private partnership (PPP) tender based on a build, operate and transfer agreement. This initiative aimed to generate revenue and provide employment for hundreds of city residents. Before awarding the contract to TTI, the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency assessed TTI’s parking projects in South Africa and deemed the company capable of handling the US$2,5 million parking project in Bulawayo.

Residents have also raised concerns about the pace at which TTI is advancing parking technology, as initially promised.

BCC’s Corporate Communications Officer, Miss Bongiwe Ngwenya, stated that the local authority could not provide a copy of the contract by the time of going to press.

However, Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, said the independent regulator would ensure all complaints are treated with fairness, confidentiality, and efficiency. The regulator will monitor all complaints related to parking management and enforcement activities carried out by TTI on behalf of BCC.

“. . . to provide a systematic approach for handling parking-related complaints and to promote accountability and continuous improvement in parking services,” said Mr Dube.

Complaint categories may include but are not limited to, cases of unfair issuance of parking tickets or fines, improper conduct by enforcement personnel, faulty or unclear parking signage and payment systems, inadequate or malfunctioning parking equipment, disputes over charges or penalties and dissatisfaction with service quality or turnaround time.

Mr Dube mentioned that he met with Councillor Coltart and TTI senior management to discuss the parking management partnership’s operations. They addressed several issues, including rampant complaints, challenges in the parking management project, adherence to staff behaviour resolutions, and the turnaround time for handling cases of clamped vehicles driven by the elderly, disabled and ill.

“The mayor emphasised the need to ensure that the dignity of motorists and the value of Ubuntu are upheld at all times in parking management.

Emphasis was on ensuring that the parking project and the implementation of the by-law are conducted fairly and non-discriminatorily citywide,” said Mr Dube.

It was also agreed that TTI employees must maintain discipline, with a need for constant training, re-education and disciplinary measures for those who act out of order.

“To expedite the response time for all appeals, the City of Bulawayo and Tendy Three Investments Pvt Ltd have developed a Complaints and Grievance Handling mechanism for the parking management project.

“The development of a clear grievance procedure is key to maintaining a fair and consistent approach to resolving parking management complaints.

“This will also ensure that residents, motorists and members of the public have a formal route to voice their concerns and that these are addressed in a structured and legally compliant manner,” said Mr Dube.