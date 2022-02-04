BCC to cut water supply over debts

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has warned rate payers that it will immediately start disconnecting water supply if they do not clear their debts.

In a statement, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said rate payers should clear their bills as they risk being disconnected from services.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise its valued customers, ratepayers and stakeholders that we will be intensifying debt collection from this month of February 2022 through service restrictions and other measures to all residential and commercial properties whose accounts are in arrears.

“You are therefore encouraged to pay your accounts and bring them to date or make suitable arrangements so that you are not inconvenienced by these measures,” said Mr Dube.

He said residents can use both online and traditional payment methods.