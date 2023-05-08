BCC to shoot stray dogs

Online Reporter

The Bulawayo City Council is considering introducing another tie-up order for dog owners as some are not vaccinating their pets which may bite other residents and infect them with rabies.

The order would result in Council shooting unsecured dogs that roam the street.

A similar order was issued from November to September in 2019.

The local authority noted that rabies was dangerous and nine out of 10 people who get infected, die.

Additionally, it was very costly to treat a person bitten by a dog, the costs were estimated to be more than US$50. Council also encouraged residents to spay their female dogs and urged dog keepers to secure their properties.

According to the latest council report, the Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube advised councillors that dates would soon be set for the tie-up order.