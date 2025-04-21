BCC to unveil innovative investment vision at ZITF

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

AS the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) opens today in Bulawayo, the host city is stepping into the spotlight, not just as a venue, but as an ambitious investment destination reimagining its economic future.

Riding on this year’s ZITF theme, “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape,” Bulawayo is using the platform to position itself as a dynamic hub for industrial regeneration, innovation, and inclusive development.

The city’s own exhibition theme, “Industrialisation — The Pathway to a Smart and Sustainable City,” reflects a forward-looking strategy to reinvent itself over the next 50 years.

Delivering his welcome address, Bulawayo mayor Councillor David Coltart said Bulawayo is embracing the winds of change driven by technological advancement, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

“In line with the ZITF theme, the city has created its theme: ‘Industrialisation — the pathway to a Smart and Sustainable City’ as it seeks to reimagine and reinvent Bulawayo in the next 50 years. We speak on how our habitants can navigate emerging governance issues to improve service delivery,” he said.

Bulawayo is showcasing a diverse portfolio of investment opportunities cutting across key sectors such as public and private infrastructure, renewable energy, housing development, road networks and modernisation of public transport.

A notable highlight is Bulawayo City Council’s long-term plan to establish a municipality development bank, a strategic financial institution meant to drive infrastructure projects and unlock economic potential.

“The City of Bulawayo presents a number of investment opportunities, which include investments in both public and private infrastructure, solar renewable energy projects, housing delivery, road infrastructure investments, public transport sector and a municipality development bank that will finance infrastructural development projects,” he said.

Clr Coltart noted that the city values strategic partnerships for inclusive economic development.

“We seek to court investors in improving service delivery ensuring its habitants enjoy its City of Kings status,” he said.

Clr Coltart also unveiled plans to transform Bulawayo into a research and industrial hub for Zimbabwe, powered by a knowledge-based economy and skills development. The recently held Bulawayo Economic Development Conference (BEDCON) laid the groundwork for stronger collaboration between academia, industry and policy-makers.

In a bid to promote tourism and the creative economy, the city is courting investors to construct five new five-star hotels, while also developing infrastructure for sports and arts as part of building an inclusive urban economy.

Clr Coltart noted that these sectors are often overlooked yet they hold massive potential for job creation and youth engagement,

“As Bulawayo we want you to be part of the city’s smart vision as we innovate for the future. The city also seeks to enhance its presence in the sports and creative sectors in developing a vibrant economy that is inclusive and does not leave anyone behind,” he said.

“The city has opportunities in the tourism sector and requires the construction of five new five star hotels.”

The mayor emphasised that Bulawayo is committed to sustainability, with a long-term goal of becoming a carbon-neutral city by 2050. The city is rolling out strategies that promote green innovation and environmentally conscious industries, in line with global climate targets.

Positioning Bulawayo as a partner in national development, Clr Coltart said hosting the ZITF offers a chance to “forge new frontiers” and attract strategic partnerships for a viable future economy.

“Hence, hosting of the ZITF in the City of Bulawayo presents Zimbabwe another opportunity to forge new frontiers in building a viable economy for the next generation. As the city’s custodians we have been entrusted by the public to deliver the development aspirations of Bulawayo driven by its motto Siye Phambili (forward in development),” he said.