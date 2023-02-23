BCC warns on citywide water supply interruptions

Tafadzwa Chibukwa, Online Reporter

THE BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has advised members of the public of impending water supply interruptions that will affect all areas of the city except for industry and the Central Building District (CBD).

The water supply interruptions are a result of a power outage that occurred yesterday at Ncema water works and Fernhill pump station.

The water supply interruptions will affect all the city’s suburbs.

In a statement, Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said the power outage led to the depletion of reservoirs as a result of reduced pumping for both raw and clear water.

“To protect the supply and distribution reservoirs from collapsing, the city of Bulawayo will be cutting off the water supply to the mentioned areas until reservoir levels have been satisfactorily restored. We wish to apologise to our consumers for the inconvenience likely to be caused,” he said.