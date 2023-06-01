Beast Mtawarira honored to hand over Webb Ellis Cup to Rugby World Cup organisers

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

FORMER rugby player, Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira feels honoured to have handed over the Webb Ellis Cup to Rugby World Cup organisers in France on Tuesday.

The Webb Ellis Cup is the trophy presented to the victor of the men’s Rugby World Cup, the highest international rugby union championship.

The Cup is named after William Webb Ellis, who is widely regarded as the father of rugby football.

Beast, who is of Zimbabwean descent is a former Springbok prop and was a member of the Springbok side that won the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Posting on his Facebook account, the 37-year-old thanked the Rugby World Cup organisers for the opportunity.

“Such an honour and privilege to carry the Webb Ellis Trophy from SA to Paris. I got all kinds of emotion when I saw it again, WOW,” posted Beast.

He was received at Charles de Gaulle airport by World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont and France 2023 chairman Jacques Rivoal for the handover ceremony. – @MbuMpofu