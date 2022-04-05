Beaten U20 side learns hockey lessons

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE junior women’s hockey team coach Tendayi Maredza says they will take lessons from their Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup journey that ended yesterday when they were trounced 18-0 by Netherlands in their last Pool A match in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Prior to their game with Netherlands, Zimbabwe were third in Pool A with three points. They had a positive start in Pool A by beating Canada 2-1 in their opening game on Friday before losing 0-5 to the United States the following day.

Reacting to the defeat on Monday, Maredza said: ‘It is never easy and it was a tough lesson for us. I am proud of my girls. We need to keep fighting, learn from this and move forward.’’

Sixteen countries are taking part in the tournament and have been divided into four Pools of four. The top two teams from each Pool advance to the quarter-finals.

Zimbabwe Ladies finish thirded in Pool A and are guaranteed a top 12 finish. This will be the highest ranking by a Zimbabwean team at the Junior World Cup having finished in 16th place in their last three World Cup appearances. – @innocentskizoe