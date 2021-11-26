Beautician Elinah Mangena nominated for ASE Awards

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO-born beautician Elinah Mangena has been nominated for the Best Make-Up Artist of The Year Award at the African Social Entertainment Awards (ASEA).

The awards, organised by OGD entertainment, will be held at The Galleria Conference and Event Venue in Sandton, South Africa on December 10.

ASEA, which had its inaugural ceremony in 2018, celebrates the lifestyle and social entertainment of Africans.

The Boss Lady, as Mangena is affectionately known, relished at the prospect of winning the award as her Midas touch has landed her to places she has never dreamt of.

Speaking from her Johannesburg base, the Boss Lady relayed how humbling the nomination is to her.

“Having your works recognised in a foreign land is not your everyday thing and I’m truly humbled and honoured.

Such a nomination means that I’m headed in the right direction and being the only Zimbabwean on the list shows what kind of a shift I’ve put in throughout the years,” she said.

The world of beauty enhancement is one that she has thrived on for quite some time and her CV has working with celebrities on it. Some of the best television darlings have witnessed first-hand, Elinah waving her magic wand on their image, transforming it.

Mbo Mahocs, award-winning Nonhle Thema, Scandal’s Mapaseka Koetle widely known as Dintle, Chi Mhende (Wandile from Generations The Legacy), Thuso Mbedu and Tamy Moyo are some of the socialites she has worked with.

Complementary to her using pencils and lipsticks, the law student also has authorship in her portfolio. In the first week of December, people will get to read her maiden book mirroring her life.

“Next week, I’ll release a book titled A diary of a Self-Taught MUA which will take readers on an excursion of a young girl who was a passionate athlete and aspired to be a lawyer, but got her big break within the beauty industry through self-taught skills. It’s a story about self-belief, consistency and perseverance,” explained Elinah.

Since it is voting time, voters in South Africa can cast their votes via SMS and those in other countries via the website.

— @eMKlass_49