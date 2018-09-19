Beauty queens grace Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

TWENTY-ONE Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) hopefuls yesterday visited Victoria Falls where they toured the Rainforest and Zambezi National Park as part of the pageant’s familiarisation programme.

MTZ regional co-ordinators led the bevies ahead of the Saturday finale slated for Bulawayo.

The final was rescheduled from September 8 to this Saturday to pave way for Miss World Zimbabwe as the dates clashed.

The 21 contestants started the three weeks boot camp in Harare where they visited the National Heroes’ Acre before a befitting send off ceremony at Yadah Hotel last Friday, where they held a sashing ceremony.

On the following day they set off for Masvingo where they toured Great Zimbabwe, Lake Kyle and Tokwe-Mukosi Dam before departing for Bulawayo for a familiarisation visit to the Bulawayo Museum and other attractions.

They went to Victoria Falls on Monday and left for Bulawayo yesterday for the last lap of the camp which will see them visiting Matopos National Park.

Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda, who won the license to revive the pageant, said the tour has been an eye opener for the contestants who are now equipped with knowledge about Zimbabwe’s tourism attractions.

She was full of praise for the contestants who she said are not only beautiful but intelligent.

“The boot camp has been amazing and educative judging by what the girls have said. It seems most now have vast perspectives on the beauty that is within our stunning country. They have travelled to most of our tourist attractions namely National Heroes’ Acre, the Yadah Prayer Mountain, Great Zimbabwe monuments, Lake Kyle, Mutirikwi, Bulawayo Museum and today they are in Victoria Falls, with a Matopos trip slated for later in the week. Most of the models had never been to these places,” said Mpofu-Sibanda.

She said the bevy of intellectual beauties have been sharing notes and having debates as they also went through rehearsals in preparation for Saturday’s final.

Mpofu-Sibanda said the fact that the pageant is coming to Bulawayo for the first time should be an opportunity for local artistes.

“It’s the first MTZ national final being held in Bulawayo and we expect fashion designers and modelling lovers to take this opportunity to experience this glamorous event,” she said.

Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi and Cal_Vin will headline entertainment at the pageant.

The models are Anelisiwe Ndebele, Sibusisiwe Falala and Tendai Sibanda (Bulawayo), Tafadzwa Jaricha, Life Matunzeni and Silethemba Maphosa (Manicaland), Chantelle Dlamini, Hannah Maramba and Ivy Ncube (Matabeleland North), Ashleigh Mutsa and Agatha Kulingah (Midlands), Panashe Kimberly Peters, Nelia Marisa and Maita Kainga (Harare). Masvingo will be represented by Gamuchirai Jonhera, Ruvarashe Makuu and Faith Dube with Ruvimbo Mukandatsama representing Matabeleland South.

Kudzai Chivinge will represent Mashonaland Central, Natalie Mangondo, Mashonaland East and Pauline Marere Mashonaland West. —@ncubeleon