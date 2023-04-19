Bed bugs invade Victoria Falls residential areas

One of the houses in Victoria Falls infested by bed bugs.

Leonard Ncube

Online Reporter

THERE is a bed bugs scare in Victoria Falls’ high density suburbs after the insects invaded the city particularly in some sections of Chinotimba suburb.

The local authority has been disinfecting most houses in Chinotimba where the insects were detected to prevent them from spreading.

The worst affected areas are Emadonkini, Emarailways, Esikhwahleni and surrounding areas which are known for overcrowding with a single house accommodating multiple families.

Bed bugs (Insikizi/imbungulu in IsiNdebele) are very small reddish brown insects that feed on blood usually at night.

They hide in beds or rags, and infest homes, hotels and hospitals mostly.

Their bites can result in a number of health problems such as skin rashes, insomnia, allergy and others.

The bugs spread through used furniture, luggage, backpacks and other items and can travel between rooms in multi-unit buildings such as hotels.

While bed bugs are not considered to be dangerous, an allergic reaction to several bites may need medical attention.

In a statement, the Victoria Falls City’s health department appealed to residents to be on the lookout.

“Victoria Falls City Council is urging its valued residents, stakeholders, and visitors to be on high alert of the presence of bed bugs in all areas of residence in the city,” said the city authorities.

They said the bed bugs can come from other infested areas or from used furniture.

They can be transported in luggage, purses or other items placed on soft or upholstered surfaces and cam travel between semi-detached rooms such as apartments , complexes and hotels.

Victoria Falls City Town Clerk Mr Ronnie Dube said the council has been disinfecting affected areas free of charge.

“We spoke about it recently and the council has been disinfecting some areas using its own resources. The service costs US$10 but we are doing it free of charge because we don’t want them to spread to other areas,” he said.

One can detect bed bugs by detecting rusty or reddish blood stains on bedding, dark spots, tiny eggs or egg shells and live bed bugs.

Symptoms include bite marks similar to mosquito or flea bites, swelling or itchiness of body, lack of sleep, anxiety and skin problems or rashes from continuous scratching.

“Residents are encouraged to wash all clothes and bedding in hot water, expose mattresses and linen to direct sun, fill wall cracks, arrange property in an orderly manner, steam clean houses regularly and improve general Hygiene.

Residents are encouraged to immediately report to health officials if they detect any sign of bed bug,” said the Town Clerk.

[email protected]