Bedridden BCC pensioner (98) who worked for council for 42 years has water disconnected over unpaid bill

A 98-YEAR-OLD bed-ridden Bulawayo City Council pensioner has been living without water at his home since the beginning of the year after the local authority disconnected water supplies over a US$500 bill.

Mr Neban Nyalenda, who is of Zambian origin and a widower, worked for BCC as a bioscope operator from 1952 until his retirement in 1994 after providing his labour for 42 years.

Narrating his ordeal while lying on a single bed at his home, Number 70 Thokozani Flats in Mzilikazi Suburb Mr Nyalenda said he now relies on borehole water despite knowing fully well that it is not safe even though nowadays some good neighbours come to his rescue by providing him with purified tap water and some food.

“They came here early this year and knocked on the door but because I am bedridden I could not open the door. The next thing I realized there was no water coming out of my tap. The situation has been unbearable for me since then,” said Mr Nyalenda.

He said he has seven children and all but one were not staying with him while the only girl child was in Zambia.

When asked why his children were not taking care of him, the old man shook his head before responding to the question.

“The one I am living with is not well too just like me while the other six constantly say they have other financial contributions in their families to take care of. Once in a while, I can receive a bag of mealie meal, especially from the one staying in Gwanda but generally, life is hell for me,” said Mr Nyalenda.

He said he used to stay in Mpopoma before moving to the Mzilikazi residence in 1980 where he never reneged on his obligations regarding payment of dues to council and on time.

