Beefy bounces back with a draw

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

PHILANI “Beefy” Ncube recovered from last weekend’s 3-0 heavy defeat to Township Rollers when his Nico United played to a 0-0 draw against Mogoditshane Fighters in a Botswana Premier League match played on Sunday.

The former Bulawayo City gaffer had his three-match unbeaten run in the Botswana Premier Soccer League going up in smoke when he suffered his first defeat of the season as Nico United and needed to bounce back to stay in the top half.

Nico United, after the draw with Mogoditshane Fighters are stuck on position nine with six points after five games. They are seven points behind leaders Jwaneng Galaxy who beat the Taurai Mangwiro-coached Orapa United 1-0 courtesy of a late goal by winger Daniel Msendami who is on loan from Bulawayo giants Highlanders.

While Ncube celebrated a point, former national team coach Rahman Gumbo suffered his fourth defeat of the season as his Sua Flamingoes sunk into relegation following a 2-0 home loss to Security Systems.

Sua Flamingoes are third from the bottom of a 16-team log with just one win from five games. Pressure is mounting on the celebrated Zimbabwean gaffer Gumbo.

Former Bosso coach Mandla Mpofu's Masitaoka moved two places up the table to position four following a 2-0 win at home to Police XI as they registered their second consecutive victory. Mpofu is having a dream start in Botswana, being four points adrift of leaders Galaxy from three wins in five outings. He has managed to amass nine points.