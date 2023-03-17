Beefy leads ambitious first division side

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

AN ambitious Bulawayo-based football club has engaged renowned gaffer Philani “Beefy” Ncube to assemble a squad that will compete for a Premiership ticket in either the Southern Region Division One or the National League.

Adachi Football Club, believed to be bankrolled by Australia-based Adrian Mtungwazi have been going through its recruitment exercise at the Academy of Cricket Excellence (formerly Heath Streak Academy). In July last year, the Australia based Mtungwazi, through his company, Adachi Disability Services gave Zimbabwe Saints a US$30 000 financial injection which proved not enough as Chauya Chikwata could not maintain their spot in the Zifa Southern Region Division One after they got relegated at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Chronicle Sport visited the club’s training base yesterday and found a strong technical team led by Ncube that has veteran former national team and Highlanders goalkeepers’ trainer Peter “Oxo” Nkomo and ex-Warriors midfielder Johannes Ngodzo.

Besides working for Highlanders, a club that gave him fame, Nkomo has also had attachments with FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars. Ngodzo, who led Bantu Rovers to the Premiership after winning the 2016 Southern Region title previously assisted Ncube at Bulawayo City.

Former Railstars and Njube Sundowns striker Sizalobuhle Dube is the club’s team manager with ex-Bulawayo City kit manager Mthatshelwa “Mpintshi” Ndlovu being part of the technical team at the new club. Ncube and Dube declined to comment, saying they need to be cleared by their bosses.

“Unfortunately the bosses are not here, but if you keep coming to our training sessions you might bump into them. I don’t know when they’ll be here, but you’re free to watch us train,” said Ncube.

The side seems to mean business, with most of their players boasting of Premiership and first division experience.

Seasoned goalkeeper Nonjabulo Dube formerly with How Mine and Bulawayo City, ex-Tsholotsho FC defender Thandolwenkosi Ncube, the quintet of former Bulawayo City players Elton Ndlovu, Welcome Ndiweni, Innocent Kutsanzira, Crispen Machisi (all midfielders) and defender Ntobeko Moyo are training with Adachi FC.

Ex-Tsholotsho FC midfielder Ocient Ncube, former Triangle United utility player Spar Dube and striker Bothwell Nyathi, formerly with Highlanders and Hwange are among players that are training under Beefy.

Striker Nhlanhla “Mawiwi” Phiri, who was at Talen Vision last season and former Chicken Inn as well as Arenel’s attacking midfielder Musa Phiri are also trying their luck at the side.