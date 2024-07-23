Beefy takes over at Arenel

Innocent Kurira,[email protected]

ARENEL Movers club administrator Juma Phiri has confirmed that Philani “Beefy” Ncube will be in charge of the team when they face Herentals in a mid-week league encounter at Rufaro Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Phiri said Ncube will be replacing Farai Tawachera whom they have suspended on a charge of failing to get positive results. Arenel are sitting at the bottom of the table with just one win in 19 games.

“It’s not true that the coach was sacked. Actually, he is on suspension. As you know results have not been coming hence we had to take some kind of action,” said Phiri.

However, Zimpapers Sports Hub understands that Tawachera was called to a meeting where they agreed that he should leave after he has been continually questioning how the club is being run administratively.

Upon being told he was getting suspended, Tawachera is said to have opted to walk out of the club completely.

Arenel have gone to some of their matches without training or camping. The players are also owed salaries for several months.

-@innocentskizoe