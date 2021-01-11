Beer drink brawl ends in death

Nelias Shiri, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Matabeleland South Province have arrested two suspects for allegedly fatally assaulting their friend following a misunderstanding while drinking beer at Sibomvu Business Centre in Esigodini.

Two other people are on the run following the gruesome murder which occurred last week at night.

Police identified the deceased as Donwell Ncube (27) from Sibomvu Village under Chief Gwebu.

Mpiloyihle Mpofu (27) and Mthokozisi Ngwenya (20) were arrested in connection with the murder while Phembimuzi Zondo and Meluleki Zondo, both of Sibomvu Village are on the run.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Ncube confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm a murder that occurred on 2 January 2021 at Sibomvu Business Centre at around 11PM where Donwell Ncube (27) was brutally assaulted to death by four men after a beer drink,” said Insp Mangena.

“The gang bought more beer and went to Donwell’s place of residence where they continued drinking. The trio accused the deceased of drinking more beer and a misunderstanding arose.

“The four accused persons forcefully escorted the deceased to buy beer at the shops. On arrival at Sibomvu Business Centre, they found shops closed as shop owners adhered to curfew times.”

This did not go down well with the four suspects who took turns to attack their colleague using among other weapons, logs. Ncube sustained serious head injuries.

He was taken to Sibomvu Clinic and was transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital where he died on January 4.

Insp Mangena said police were concerned about the rise in murder cases following misunderstanding over trivial issues.

“We are urging members of the public to desist from killing each other over petty issues but to seek guidance and counselling from qualified professional counsellors, police or even local traditional leaderships,” added Insp Mangena. – @waydenaido.