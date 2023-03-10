Beer drinking spree ends in tragedy

The Chronicle

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A BEER drinking spree ended tragically for a Silobela man after he was fatally assaulted with a log by a drinking mate following a misunderstanding.

Thembelani Tshuma (29) of Village Khatshana Chief Malis in Silobela died from injuries sustained after being struck with a log by Nkosetsha Mkhize (48) of Matinha Village, Chief Sogwala Lower Gweru.

Police are yet to establish a motive for the brutal assault.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Mkhize was arrested and is assisting police with investigations.

“The incident occurred on 4 March 2023at around 11PM. The two spent the day at the shopping Ntabamhlope Centre drinking beer together. On their way home, a misunderstanding arose between the two and Mkhize pulled a log from a nearby kraal and assaulted the now deceased several times all over the body,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Tshuma sustained head injuries and was rushed to Silobela Hospital where he died.

