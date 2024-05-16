Beer rage horror: Man killed for refusing with alcohol
Online Reporter
A man shared beer with another individual, but when the latter refused to provide him with more, the former grew furious and struck him on the head three times, resulting in his death.
The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) stated that Tanaka Maringire (26) from Chief Chikwanda area in Masvingo appeared before the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court, facing charges of murder as defined in Section 47 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.
“It is alleged that on the 11th of May 2024, the accused person was drinking beer at a bar in the Rumwanda business centre, Masvingo, together with the now deceased, Jefrees Mukonzi, and his friends, Tichaona Makuvise and Philmon Mugovera.
“The deceased had purchased beer and shared it with the accused person. However, when the beer was nearly finished, the accused person refused to continue sharing, which irritated him. Subsequently, the accused person proceeded to play snooker. Tichaona Makuvise accidentally touched the snooker table, which further infuriated the accused person, leading him to poke him with a cue stick,” stated the NPAZ.
Mukonzi attempted to defuse the situation, but it only served to enrage Maringire further.
“The accused person then grabbed a board from a broken chair and struck the deceased three times on the forehead. The deceased, experiencing pain in his head and arm, left the bar and subsequently collapsed. His friends assisted him and attempted to take him home. However, he collapsed again a short distance away. Despite their efforts to revive him with water, he remained unconscious. His mother was summoned and promptly took him to Chipinda clinic, from where he was later transferred to Masvingo Provincial Hospital. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” explained the NPAZ.
Maringire has been remanded in custody until the 29th of May 2024.
“The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe urges members of the public to refrain from violence and to resolve their disputes amicably or seek mediation from a third party,” advised the NPAZ.
-
Peter Matika, [email protected] Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is set to address a Women’s League meeting in Bulawayo on Saturday. The meeting will be held at the Large City Hall. The main focus of the meeting will be on women’s empowerment, projects, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) and the vital role […]
-
Online Reporter GAS ran out at a home in Gweru and was beaten up after she told her husband that she could not cook supper for him when he returned home at 11PM. The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said a 28 year old man from Gweru was convicted and sentenced by a Gweru Magistrate […]
-
Online Reporter A 28 year old man from Gweru beat up his wife, for saying she was taking US$50 from their account because he had given his ex wife money for the upkeep of his child. The man, according to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, was arraigned before the Gweru Magistrates’ Court facing charges […]
Comments