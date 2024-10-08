Befitting farewell for National Hero Dube

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

BULAWAYO’S Barbourfields Stadium, often a stage for jubilant cheers and sporting victories, transformed into a solemn sanctuary yesterday as mourners gathered to bid farewell to National Hero, Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube.

The stadium, typically alive with football fans, was instead filled with mourners united in their grief and respect for a man whose life epitomised dedication and sacrifice.

Family members, seated in the front row, struggled to contain their sorrow as they clutched to each other. To many, Col (Rtd) Dube was more than just a soldier, politician, or businessman; he was a father, a mentor and a symbol of resilience.

His journey began at a young age when he resisted colonial oppression and became one of the first cadres to join Zimbabwe’s armed struggle. The funeral procession began on Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue, moved into Lobengula Street, and passed through Sixth Avenue Extension, skirting Davies Hall, the Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial offices.

The body of Col (Rtd) Dube, who had once served as the Member of Parliament for Makokoba, passed through the suburb in a momentous tribute, with residents watching in reverence as it passed their homes.

In life, Col (Rtd) Dube left a lasting impression on the Makokoba constituency, often offering free medical check-ups to the vulnerable and providing food hampers for the needy.

Yesterday’s spectacle felt like one of his grand entrances, a fitting farewell for a man who always put his community first.

Carried by six pallbearers, his casket, draped in the Zimbabwean flag, entered the stadium with military precision, each deliberate step heavy with the weight of the moment. The sight of the flag, symbolising the country he fought for, moved many in attendance to tears.

Among the elderly, those who had witnessed Col (Rtd) Dube’s rise from liberation war days, tearfully recalled his selflessness. The stadium was filled with political figures, military officials, civic leaders and war veterans who came to pay their respects. Among them were Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) deputy director-general Dr Gatsha Mazithulela and various service chiefs.

Speaker after speaker shared heartfelt tributes to the late national hero. They noted that while Col (Rtd) Dube’s extra-ordinary life had come to an end, his legacy would live on in the hearts of those he had touched.

Stories were told of his tolerance, humility and unwavering belief in unity and community. As the service continued, many could not hold back their tears during the body viewing. Business executives, freedom fighters, politicians, youths and representatives of sporting bodies spoke of the indelible mark he left in their lives.

Minister Ncube described Col (Rtd) Dube as a hardworking, loyal and humble leader.

“We bid farewell to a hardworking, loyal and humble leader who leaves a legacy every progressive Zimbabwean should desire to achieve. To Rtd Col, Cde Tshinga Dube’s family, I would like to express my deepest condolences to you for your loss. You have been robbed of a loving father,” she said

Minister Ncube said Cde Tshinga Dube played a critical role in mass mobilisation and was a hard worker and a pillar of hope to many. “He was a dedicated loyal servant who was also our party Zanu-PF Politburo member at the time of his death. It was not coincidental that President Mnangagwa had accorded him a national hero status for his works,” she said.

Minister Ncube said the memory of Col (Rtd) Dube’s works will remain etched in the hearts of many. “Although today we are mourning, we are also celebrating a life well lived, the life of a gallant son of Zimbabwe who came from the dust and is now returning to the dust, eyiyo indlela yethu sonke.

“The legacy left by the late Cde Tshinga Dube will never fade as we shall always remember him for his amazing works and deeds,” she said.

The minister urged citizens to preserve the gains of independence that the likes of Rtd Col Dube sacrificed their lives for and work for the betterment of Zimbabwe.

Pioneer freedom fighter, Cde Moffat Hadebe, remembered Col (Rtd) Dube as a tactful and soft-spoken man. “I met Cde Tshinga Dube in 1964 and have been with him ever since. He was a very tactful and soft-spoken man unlike some of us. He was a diplomat and would speak softly with you,” he said.

Another former freedom fighter Cde Jeconiah Moyo, also known as Zephania, described Col Rtd Dube as humble, respected, and an architect of the revolutionary struggle.

He added that Col (Rtd) Dube continued to work diplomatically for ZIPRA cadres’ security, even after the post-independence conflict. “We are here because of him. Even in foreign missions, he served with distinction, he would go to Russia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo because of his vast experience and his professionalism,” said Cde Moyo.

He said Col (Rtd) Dube worked with Minister Ncube among others to ensure pioneer freedom fighters from the ZIPRA cadres received recognition from the Government.

Cde Moyo commended President Mnangagwa for according national hero status to Col (Rtd) Dube, saying he represents the ethos of the liberation struggle.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Kenny Sigoba shared intimate stories of Col (Rtd) Dube’s life.

He revealed that Col (Rtd) Dube’s mother had named him “Siduduzo” (The Comforter), a name unknown to many. His birth brought solace to his mother after the loss of her eldest child, and the name stuck with him until her passing.

“Today I will tell you about Tshinga Judge Dube’s other name which most of you don’t know. His mother never called him by the name Tshinga, she named him Siduduzo (The Comforter),” he said.

“The eldest child born by his parents died and when he was born he became a comforter to his mother. Who then gave him that name and used it until she passed on. So his other name is Siduduzo.”

A close friend, Cde Gibson Mayisa, who met Col (Rtd) Dube 58 years ago, described him as a man of humility who never raised his voice, even in confrontation.

“He would only say, ‘you are a fool’ when insulted,” Cde Mayisa recalled, highlighting Col (Rtd) Dube’s calm and composed nature.

He said Col (Rtd) Dube’s frequent visits to Zambian embassies during the war to secure scholarships earned him the nickname “Embassy”. Col (Rtd) Dube, aged 83, passed on last Thursday due to kidney failure. President Mnangagwa, who conferred national hero status upon him, described him as a “grounded revolutionary” who significantly contributed to Zimbabwe’s liberation and development.

Yesterday, his body lay in state at his home in Killarney suburb. Today, it will be flown to Harare, where he will be laid to rest at the National Heroes’ Acre tomorrow. — @nqotshili