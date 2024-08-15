Beheaded man found hogtied on bed

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

A BODY of a 55-year-old man from Mbembesi in Umguza District, Matabeleland North Province, was discovered lying in bed without a head in a suspected ritual murder, police confirmed yesterday.

Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda said the body was discovered on Friday in the deceased’s hut. The victim’s head was missing and his feet were bound with a wire, indicating foul play.

Insp Banda identified the deceased as Mr Sipho Mbulani of Stand 159 in Nqakala Village, Mbembesi.

The severed head was later found in a nearby bush being eaten by dogs. Police are appealing to members of the public to assist with information that might lead to the suspect’s arrest.

Insp Banda said Mr Mbulani was last seen by his neighbour, Ms Lindiwe Musikiso sitting at the doorstep of his bedroom hut on August 8 at around 9am.

“On 10 August 2024, at around 10am, the deceased’s head was discovered by one Nqobani Maphosa, a 14-year-old boy from Nomfano Lamula’s homestead and Litha Mbulani, a 17-year-old girl from Stand 43, Nqakala Village, Mbembesi,” he said.

Inspector Banda said the two teenagers were on their way to fetch water from a community borehole when they spotted two dogs fighting over the head in a bushy area about 150 metres from the deceased’s homestead.

Insp Banda said police from Mbembesi Police Station attended the scene. The body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for a post-mortem.