Beitbridge animal and plant quarantine centre complete

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A NEW plant and animal quarantine centre in Beitbridge, a major boost for livestock production, is set to open following its completion under the US$300 million border post’s upgrade and modernisation project.

The facility will decongest Beitbridge Border Post and enhance the country’s capacity to control exports and imports of related products.

The plant and animal quarantine centre is located about 5km north of the border post and it is one of the key projects that the Government under the Second Republic implemented in partnership with the ZimBorders Consortium.

Prior to the latest development, related services were being offered within the border area albeit in a limited space with no laboratories to carry out all the necessary analysis on the spot.

The ZimBorders Consortium secured nearly US$300 million for the upgrade and modernisation of Beitbridge Border Post, the country’s busiest inland port under a build-operate and transfer (BOT) arrangement with the Government.

The company has a 17 and half years’ operating concession period during which it will recoup its money through collection of border access fees.

Some off-port-works include the construction of 220 staff houses, a fire station, an 11, 5 mega litres water reservoir, sewer oxidation dam and roads upgrade. These are at various stages of implementation.

ZimBorders Consortium’s chief executive officer, Mr Francois Diedrechsen said they are now working towards finalising works on the facility.

“The centre is basically complete and we are now working on a few final touches after which, we will then hand it over to the Government for occupation. Most of the in port and out of port works are on schedule,” he said.

“In terms of the plant and animal quarantine, there are various laboratories with a special focus on animal health, general hazards and farming-related equipment that will be examined for conformity in line with the country’s imports and exports regulations.”

Some of the laboratories will be managed by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), Department of Veterinary Services and National Biotechnology Authority (NBA).

So far, ZimBorders has handed over the fire station, sewer oxidation dam and water reservoir to the Government while remarkable progress had been made in the construction of 220 staff houses.

The chairperson of the Livestock Farmers Association, Mr Sifiso Sibanda said it is critical for Beitbridge, which is a nexus of regional and international trade in Africa, to have such a facility.

“South Africa has a variety of good breeds of animals and therefore being neighbours, we have people preferring not to import shots for artificial insemination. Instead, they opt to bring the animals,” he said.

“So, this facility makes it easy to either bring in or take out those animals because we now have some farmers who export to South Africa hence this facility plays a crucial role in that regard.”

The district health and plant inspector, Mr Levy Gama said the new facility will improve efficiency considering that all laboratory analysis will be done under one roof.

Previously, samples would be taken to Harare.

“This is a welcome development which will enhance the ease of doing business. The facility has laboratories and incinerators for us to do the laboratory analysis and to destroy rejected products,” said Mr Gama.

“In addition to that, this facility is also good for citrus and horticulture farmers since we will be able to do all the necessary checks for exports and imported raw material closer to them”.

A livestock farmer from Mazunga area in Beitbridge District, Mr Gift Mbedzi said the new facility ignites hope among livestock farmers.

He said the facility will help boost the farmers who want to improve on genetics.

“We won’t have challenges in terms of the movement of our livestock for both imports and exports. I believe the centre will strengthen the security measures on animal health,” said Mr Mbedzi.

Senator for Beitbridge, Cde Tambudzani Mohadi, who is also a cattle farmer, said the completion of the centre is a fulfilment of pre-election promises made by the Second Republic.

She said agriculture is a major anchor for the success of the National Development Strategy 1(NDS 1).

“This is a huge boost for the community in Matabeleland South whose economy hinges on livestock production as diseases will detected, controlled and monitored closer to home,” said Sen Mohadi. – @tupeyo