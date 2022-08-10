Beitbridge artiste relocates to SA to popularise Bolo gospel music…readies album release

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Musician Netshakhuma Muleya who uses the stage name Chaks SA has relocated to South Africa in a bid to grow his career.

The artiste who hails from Dulibadzimu township in Beitbridge left Zimbabwe in May on a quest to popularise Bolo gospel house in the neighbouring country.

Bolo gospel house is his style of music which he enacted by fusing the gospel genre with Bolo house that emanated in Limpopo and is being popularised by the likes of Master KG and Makhadzi.

Already, Chaks SA has released two EPs which he hopes will guarantee his breakthrough.

As he has found a new home, Chaks SA is set to release an EP titled Now or Never next month.

“I moved to South Africa in May so that I can take my music to the next level. I’m confident that I’ll meet a lot of experienced producers and artistes here,” he said.

Now or Never is laced with genres of Afro-pop, Amapiano and Bolo house. It has tracks, the title track that features Queen Lash; Shonisani Mjolo; Vhaloi; Shango featuring DJ Ntwala and Black Moon; Mahalwani featuring Evelyn de vocalist and Jnr Boloza; Tshikondo featuring King Salama Ltd music and Khofhe Adzifari featuring Queen Popo. – @mthabisi_mthire