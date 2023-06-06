Beitbridge Boer goat breeder honoured in SA

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean Boer goat breeder and exporter, Mr Ntandoyenkosi Ndhlovu, has scooped the second prize at the 2023 Royal Agricultural Society of Natal held in Pietermaritzburg last week.

Mr Ndhlovu (36), who owns Gatsheni Boer Goat Stud in South Africa, is from Beitbridge, Matabeleland South province.

He developed a love for goat farming at a tender age but had little appreciation then of what this passion would take him to.

After winning at the Royal Show, Mr Ndhlovu said goat breeding is a unique industry with a lot of opportunities but tight and very strict to pursue.

“I’m so excited and feel encouraged to achieve more in the industry. I was invited by one lady who is also a breeder based in Free State as I have always feared participating in shows because I thought it’s for big players in the industry,” said Mr Ndhlovu.

“I then decided to register as someone going to learn from others, network, and meet the judges. I was taught how to prepare goats for the show and presentation, I took courage and presented one of my bucks and I got the shock of my life when the judge pointed at me and asked me to join the rest of the selected animals meeting the required standards. I was then nominated for the second position.”

Graduating from Midlands State University in 2016 as an agricultural economist boldened his burning desire to put his dream into practice.

While he joined the Municipality of Beitbridge as an assistant farm manager, he never lost focus on goat farming as he continued to run his personal farming projects.

Today, Mr Ndhlovu’s dream has blossomed as he has carved a niche for himself at home and abroad with a vision to impact the whole of Africa through livestock production.

