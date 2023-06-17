Beitbridge Border Post automation a game-changer – Prof Ncube

Thupeyo Muleya – [email protected]

THE automation of services and the implementation of traffic separation at the Beitbridge Border Post have ushered in a new era of efficiency at Zimbabwe’s busiest port of entry. Professor Mthuli Ncube, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, expressed his admiration for the remarkable transformation during his visit to the port yesterday.

He said the Government is actively working on various measures to enhance revenue collection at the border post.

In the current setup, border agencies are now able to clear 55 percent of commercial cargo arriving at Beitbridge within three hours, a significant improvement compared to the previous average of over 24 hours in the past decade.

Prof Ncube acknowledged the quality of the facilities at the port, describing them as world-class. He also observed an uplift in the morale of the staff, which he attributed to the improved working environment.

“I am impressed with the quality of the facilities here, it is world class and I have noticed that the morale of most staff here has been boosted by the quality of the facilities,” said Prof Ncube.

“There is also better teamwork among the 22 Government agencies and we will push as Government to support them so that they deliver on their mandate.

“There is a great improvement in efficiency in the clearing of commercial trucks and some which had abandoned the Zimbabwean route are back again.”

The positive changes at the Beitbridge Border Post have resulted in increased efficiency in clearing commercial trucks, with previously abandoned routes through Zimbabwe now regaining popularity.

Prof Ncube reiterated the Government’s commitment to expediting the implementation of a single window facility. The facility aims to streamline compliance and enforcement processes, reducing the time spent by exporters and importers at the border post. Furthermore, the Government plans to allocate more resources to enhance the capacity of the security cluster in order to counter criminal activities along the border, which have been causing revenue losses.

“We are procuring a lot of hit-tech equipment to minimise the human interface that at times promotes corruption,” said Prof Ncube.

“This border post has become a model for trade facilitation in Sadc and we hope to mirror this at the other ports of entry countrywide.

“One thing this border has resolved is the challenge of touts who have been shut out by the automation and biometric systems”.

He said the Government was working on procuring more electronic transit cargo seals to create the geo-fencing of commercial trucks and minimise transit fraud.

Prof Ncube said efforts were being made to offload the State warehouses at the border which are filling up with contrabands.

Under normal circumstances these are offloaded within three months, but the minister said he will expedite the procedures to make sure these are offloaded as soon as possible.

“We are happy with the set-up here which is also ideal for the implementation of the one-stop border post concept with South Africa, a set-up which will further improve trade facilitation and efficiencies,” said the Minister.

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) commissioner for customs and excise, Mr Batsirai Chadzingwa said the separation of traffic was a welcome development which has enabled them to offer customised services to their clients.

There are now three terminals processing freight, buses and light vehicles and pedestrians. Previously these would be cleared under one building.

“We are happy with the new state of affairs where most of the services have been automated and this has seen us improve our way of doing things,” he said.

“At the moment the volume of traffic cargo is increasing daily as more transporters begin to realise the premium of using this port of entry.

“The introduction of the pre-clearance system for all imports and exports has helped reduce the turnaround time people are spending at the border”.

The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) operations manager for Beitbridge Mr Nesbert Joha said they were now clearing around 900 commercial trucks at the check point, an increase for the 400 in the first few months last year.

“We are yet to close the construction period and we are now working on signage which would be completed by June 30,” said Zimborders General manager Mr Nqobile Ncube.

“It is pleasing to note that the Minister (Prof Ncube) is working on making sure the human elements and the electronic component are working hand in glove.

“So far, we have done well improving services but our aim is to improve that by the second quarter of 2024, we clear 80 percent of trucks arriving here within three hours”.

The acting head of immigration, Mrs Canisia Magaya said the ongoing modernisation of the border post has resulted in a major transformation of traffic and service delivery.

She said they were handling an average of 9 000 travellers daily and that the number peaks two or three times during major holidays. — @tupeyo