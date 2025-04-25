Beitbridge Border Post records major Easter Holiday traffic increase

Part of the freight terminal at the transformed Beitbridge Border Post

Thupeyo Muleya

BEITBRIDGE Border Post saw a significant surge in traffic this Easter, with approximately 70 000 travelers passing through compared to 47 000 during the same holiday last year.

An average of 8 000 travellers use Zimbabwe’s busiest inland port of entry each day during off-peak periods. However, during peak periods like public holidays, the figures rise to between 15 000 and 20 000 people per day.

According to statistics from the Department of Immigration, there has been a steady increase in cross-border movement across the freight, bus, private vehicle, and pedestrian terminals, a trend largely attributed to improved efficiencies introduced at the border.

Authorities report that automation has played a pivotal role in streamlining operations and eliminating bottlenecks. The Department of Immigration is now operating with an online border management system and automated gates, significantly expediting the clearance process.

On the customs side, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is implementing a pre-clearance system along with the electronic Temporary Import Permit (eTIP) platform, which has reduced cargo processing times to under three hours.

The Zimborders Consortium, which is managing the border infrastructure under a US$300 million public-private partnership with the Government, is also leveraging technology to monitor and improve traffic turnaround times. Authorities are now able to clear at least 60 percent of traffic, both commercial and private, within three hours.

Regional Immigration Officer in charge of Beitbridge, Mr Joshua Chibundu, said that adequate manpower was deployed across the freight, bus, and light vehicle terminals during the Easter period.

“Between 17 and 21 April, we processed a total of 32 901 entries and 34 915 exits, bringing the total number of travellers to 67 816,” said Mr Chibundu.

He advised travellers to use official clearance channels to avoid delays and complications.

“As a department, we do not work with intermediaries. We urge travellers to ensure that their passports are cleared directly by immigration officers and in their presence,” he said.

To maintain order and ensure lawful movement, Mr Chibundu noted that immigration authorities had deployed sufficient security personnel to monitor known crime hotspots at the border.

During the Easter period, a total of 456 people were arrested for violating immigration laws. This included touts and illegal vendors, who were handed over to the police.

Three migrants were denied entry into Zimbabwe, while 598 people were prevented from exiting into South Africa due to improper documentation—either lacking permits or travelling on expired documents.

Mr Chibundu also reminded travellers with minors to ensure they carry the correct documentation.

“Guardians or parents travelling with children under 18 must carry valid passports for themselves and the children, as well as the children’s birth certificates. If only one parent is travelling, they must have an affidavit from the non-travelling parent, and copies of that parent’s ID or passport,” he said.

