Beitbridge Border Post upgrade empowers nursing mothers

Thupeyo Muleya in Beitbridge Bureau

ZIMBABWE has become a pacesetter in offering gender-sensitive services to travellers following the successful implementation of the US$300 million refurbishment of the Beitbridge Border Post, which now includes customised services for nursing mothers.

The border was designed with breastfeeding rooms and changing rooms in ablution facilities that accommodate mothers travelling with their babies. Now, they no longer need to change nappies or breastfeed in the open; instead, they can do so in customised rooms in both the departure and arrivals sections.

All these facilities are available at the commercial, buses, pedestrian, and light vehicles terminals.

Under the stewardship of the President, the Second Republic transformed the port of entry through a 17-and-a-half-year public-private partnership with the Zimborders Consortium. The latter is managing and maintaining the infrastructure and recouping its investment through border user fees for specified traffic before handing it over to the Government at the end of the concession.

Over 7 million travellers use the port of entry annually, with an average of 1 000 commercial trucks, 2 300 private cars, and 200 buses crossing daily. The border now has three automated terminals handling commercial, bus, private car, and pedestrian traffic.

Zimborders Consortium general manager, Mr Nqobile Ncube, said: “The design is meant to be all-encompassing and fit international best practice. Nursing mothers need to be catered for as travelling with infants is generally a trying time, and we would like to avail to them the best facilities for them to attend to their infants in privacy and comfort.”

He continued: “We are fully aware of the need to provide gender-sensitive services, as seen by receptacles to cater for all categories adequately. Our drive is to ensure that everyone who utilises the port has all essential services available to them with no challenges at all.”

Matabeleland South Proportional Representation legislator (Beitbridge), Ms Sthabisiwe Moyo, lauded the Government for embracing gender-sensitive services at the new border post.

“As community leaders, we appreciate the space for nursing mothers. The breastfeeding area is very unique. It protects children from contaminating diseases,” she said.

South Africa-based migration journalist, Ms Nomazulu Moyo, said the provision of space for nursing mothers at the border was a positive step towards gender-sensitive services.

“It shows an understanding of the needs of women, particularly mothers, who often face challenges while travelling. As a journalist reporting on cross-border issues, I see this as an important example of how infrastructure can be designed to support families and promote gender equality,” she said.

“Such provisions can make travel easier and more inclusive for women, highlighting the need for more policies that consider the diverse needs of all travellers.”

Local community radio station (Lotsha FM) manager, Ms Progress Moyo, said the Beitbridge Border Post’s inclusive design helps reduce stigma around breastfeeding in public, fostering a culture of acceptance and respect.

“As a community leader, I’m delighted to see the provision of gender-sensitive services, specifically the inclusion of a space for nursing mothers, in the border construction. This thoughtful consideration demonstrates a commitment to supporting the needs of all individuals, regardless of gender or family status.”

Former District Development Co-ordinator for Beitbridge and champion for women empowerment, Mrs Kiliboni Ndou, said it was impressive to note that the modernisation of the border post has made remarkable adjustments considering women.

“The installation of baby changing rooms in the public ablutions with hand washing facilities is quite a milestone in gender sensitivity,” she said.

“I would like to applaud the idea because it has a direct benefit to lactating women who are more vulnerable to different kinds of diseases during the lactating period.

The changing rooms ensure that the dignity of children is preserved as they provide privacy and freedom to both the mother and the baby.

“On the other hand, the breastfeeding room in the terminals is also another development aimed at preserving the dignity of women and ensuring that the babies lactate in a relaxed state.”