Beitbridge bounces back: Major shows return to the border town

Langalakhe Mabhena, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Beitbridge-based, multi-award-winning artiste Bhadilah, real name Gift Lehlohonolo Ndlovu, has expressed excitement over the return of major live shows to the border town, saying they reignite his passion for music and give him hope for the industry’s growth.

The musician, famed for his smash hit Ntengeleni, recalls how, before the Covid-19 pandemic, Beitbridge was a thriving entertainment hub, hosting high-profile performances that thrilled revellers. Some of the biggest names to have graced the town’s stages include Sungura legends Alick Macheso and Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria, the late Beater Mangethe, Ndolwane Super Sounds, and Jah Prayzah, among others.

These artistes inspired Bhadilah in his journey, as he grew up hearing stories of sold-out shows in his hometown – something he vowed to achieve when he came of age.

“When I was young, I would see posters and hear about these great artistes performing in Beitbridge. Growing up here, I had little exposure, but I was certain of one thing, I wanted to become a musician and, one day, headline a major event in my town.

“I’ve performed on big stages and won awards, but I feel I haven’t done enough for Beitbridge. I always wanted to do more, but the decline in music show promotions, worsened by the lockdown, made it difficult,” Bhadilah said.

After the lockdown, the musician said locals would often travel to Musina, South Africa, just to experience live performances.

Now an established artiste, Bhadilah is delighted that major events are making a comeback in Beitbridge.

“It feels great to see big gigs lined up in our small town. Beitbridge is slowly but surely becoming a powerhouse. People used to travel to Limpopo or Bulawayo for major shows, but now, top acts are performing right here.

“As an artiste, I’m happy because these gigs promote our music and give us a platform to connect with our local community,” he said.

Bhadilah is set to be one of the headline acts at an upcoming event at Pagomba Café in Beitbridge, where he will share the stage with Zimdancehall superstar Winky D, rising sensation Oriyano, DJ Keitho, Vic Gee, and MC Edutainer.

“Sharing a stage with national and regional artistes is a huge boost to my profile. These platforms allow us to interact with big names and possibly secure collaborations.

“Promoters are doing a great job by including local artistes in these line-ups. Many people know the music but don’t know the faces behind the voices. These shows give us a chance to showcase our talent to our home audience,” Bhadilah said, promising a stellar performance at the upcoming show.