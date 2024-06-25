Beitbridge Business Expo 2024 dates moved

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE dates for this year’s edition of the Beitbridge Annual Business Expo have been moved from between 4-6 July to 11-13 July to pave the way for the Matabeleland South Provincial Diaspora Investment Conference that will be held in the border town during the same period.

“We had to move our dates. It clashed with a national event coming on the dates we had planned. That was the 4th to 6th of July. So, dates have changed from 11 to 13 July,” Beitbridge Business Expo chairperson, Dr Anna Muleya, said.

“The preparations are very much on course and we are now doing final touches and waiting for the expo to take place at Dulivhadzimu stadium.”

She said the organisers have decided to stick to the theme: “Beitbridge 24 seven” as they are yet to achieve their major goal of making Beitbridge a 24 seven town.

Dr Muleya said most services were still on offer up to usual working hours and encouraged more businesses to start providing services on a 24 hour basis.

She said the guest of hour would come from the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) top management.

“So far, we have 15 exhibitors who have registered and the Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) eight have registered,” she said.

“We have noted that people usually take their time to pay and we expect to start having more numbers from the 1st of July.”

On the evaluation of the previous expos, Dr Muleya said they have noted an improvement in exhibitors yearly and those visiting the stands.

“It was not part of the culture in this town to have an expo, but every year we are getting better and there is a growing interest on the part of the community to get insight on the services around our town,” she added.

Dr Muleya said they were having more people wanting to take part in terms of entertainment for children with more businesses making enquiries for participation at the forth-coming expo.

“The expo is going to be held at Dulivhadzimu stadium for the last time and next year we intend to have it at our new show grounds,” she said.

“We expect civil works to be completed in the not so distant future on site. Soon after the 2024 expo, we will start putting up structures for 2025.

“Our target is not limited, we are inviting anyone with an interest to come and participate at the expo. Even SMEs are welcome and these pay a smaller amount for exhibition fees (US$20) while larger exhibitors are paying U$$100 for a 3x3m stand.”

Dr Muleya said all Beitbridge people were welcome to attend and sample what will be going on as they have lined up a lot of games for children and educational programmes for adults.

For children, there will be horse riding, quad bikes, golf carts, jumping castle and a circus clown, dancers and musical bands.