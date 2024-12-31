Beitbridge businessman Chris “Shule Shule” Nguluvhe dies

Thupeyo [email protected]

Beitbridge is mourning the loss of one of its most prominent businessmen and farmers, Mr Chris Nguluvhe, popularly known as “Shule Shule,” who passed away at the age of 61.

Mr Nguluvhe died on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Polokwane, Limpopo Province, South Africa, following a short illness, his eldest daughter, Ms Happiness Nguluvhe, confirmed. She added that funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

The news of his passing has left the Beitbridge community in shock, with many reflecting on his contributions to the town and beyond.

Mr Nguluvhe was a trailblazer in Beitbridge, known for his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to community development. In 2002, he established the Shule Shule Business Centre in Khwalu 1 suburb, which included the area’s first sports bar, a venture that became a local landmark.

He was a major supporter of community initiatives, including Beitbridge’s community radio station, Lotsha FM, and the local football club Dulivhadzimu United FC. His philanthropic efforts extended to various social responsibility programs across the district, touching countless lives.

A versatile entrepreneur, Mr Nguluvhe had business interests spanning multiple sectors, including customs and clearing, trucking, livestock production, accommodation, and fast food outlets. His contributions to these industries played a significant role in driving economic activity in the region.

Funeral details will be shared once finalised