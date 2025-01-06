Beitbridge businessman Chris ‘Shule Shule’ Nguluvhe laid to rest

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Prominent businessman and farmer, Mr Chris Nguluvhe, popularly known as “Shule Shule,” who passed away at the age of 61 on New Year’s Eve was laid to rest at his rural home at Makakavhule on Sunday morning.

The funeral wake almost brought the border town to a standstill with mourners from across the political divides, business spheres including those from South Africa thronging the Nguluvhe homestead to bid their community champion a befitting farewell.

Mr Nguluvhe died on Tuesday morning last week at a hospital in Polokwane, Limpopo Province, South Africa, following a short illness.

The news of his passing has left the Beitbridge community in shock, with many reflecting on his contributions to the town and beyond.

There was a full house at the gravesite with many people praising him as a selfless man who had inspired many to get into business or farming.

“We have lost a strong man who was always willing to offer a helping hand to community members or to sponsor community development projects. One such project is his involvement with our community radio station, Lotsha FM, local soccer teams, customs clearing association among other projects. He had a passion to see local businessmen uniting to confront issues collectively,” said fellow businessman Mr Terry Mulowa.

Beitbridge West Member of Parliament, Cde Thusani Ndou said the community had lost a great man who contributed in all development initiatives selflessly.

He called on other businessmen to emulate his efforts in helping the community in promoting quality service delivery.

“We have lost a man who was full of respect for traditional leaders and was actively involved in development issues around Beitbridge,” said Chief Tshitaudze (David Mbedzi).

Beitbridge East legislator, Cde Albert Nguluvhe who is also an elder brother to the businessman said the family was overwhelmed with the support it received from the community during their greatest hour of need.

The late businessman was a trailblazer in Beitbridge, known for his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to community development. In 2002, he established the Shule Shule Business Centre in Khwalu 1 suburb, which included the area’s first sports bar, a venture that became a local landmark.

He was a major supporter of community initiatives, including Beitbridge’s community radio station, Lotsha FM and the local football club Dulibadzimu United FC. His philanthropic efforts extended to various social responsibility programmes across the district, touching countless lives.

A versatile entrepreneur, Mr Nguluvhe had business interests spanning multiple sectors, including customs and clearing, trucking, livestock production, accommodation and fast food outlets. His contributions to these industries played a significant role in driving economic activity in the region.

