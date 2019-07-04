Beitbridge businessman dies in three-car pile-up

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Renowned Beitbridge businessman, Mr Emmanuel Tawanda Chiwa (35) was on Wednesday night killed in an accident when his car was involved in a three vehicles pile up along the Beitbridge-Bulawayo road.

It is reported that the mishap that claimed life of the owner of one of the border town’s biggest customs and freight forwarding company, Rhome Investments occurred at around 11PM near OJs Business Centre.

Apart from freight forwarding, Mr Chiwa was popular for initiating a Community Social Responsibility (CSR) programme to build a maternity ward for Beitbridge residents, science lab at Vhembe High School and paying fees for disadvantaged children with a bias on STEM subjects.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said on Thursday the businessman succumbed to head injuries incurred during the collision.

More to follow…